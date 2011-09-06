TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's top retailer Seven & I Holdings raised its full-year operating profit forecast above market expectations on Tuesday after higher sales and lower-than-expected taxes helped to boost income for the first half of its business year.

The retailer, which competes with Japan's No.2 retailer Aeon Co , now expects an annual operating profit of 283 billion yen for its business year that ends in February 2012, compared with its earlier forecast of 274 billion yen.

The new projection is higher than the average estimate of 277.5 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Seven & I said in a statement it expects an increase in sales in the six months to August due to reconstruction efforts following the March 11 earthquake and tsunami and favourable summer demand. It also said it expects a rise in the amount of income taxes it can defer.

The operator of Seven-Eleven convenience stores in Japan, as well as supermarkets and department stores, also lifted its annual dividend per share forecast to 60 yen from 57 yen.

Seven & I posted a robust first quarter as lingering aftershocks, rolling blackouts and radiation fears in the weeks following the disaster in March saw consumers stock up on basic supplies such as bottled water and toilet paper.

Calls by the government to cut electricity this summer by as much as 15 percent helped stoke demand for items such as chilled drinks and ice cream in the quarter that ended in August. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Anshuman Daga)