September 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million NOrwegian crown

Maturity Date October 02, 2017

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 110.43

Reoffer price 108.83

Reoffer Yield 3.599 pct

Payment Date September 13, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.275 pct m&u,

1.6 pct selling )

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

The issue size will total 3.25 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0390511508

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)