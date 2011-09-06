* Drug showed undetectable virus levels after 12 weeks
* Achieved undetectable virus levels in 98 pct patients
* Shares up 9 pct pre-market
Sept 6 Pharmasset Inc said its
hepatitis C drug showed positive results in a mid-stage trial to
treat patients who have not been previously treated for the
infection.
In the mid-stage study, named PROTON, 98 percent of patients
had no detectable virus levels in the blood 12 weeks after the
treatment was completed.
Patients were given either 400 mg or 200 mg doses of the
drug, PSI-7977, once daily for 12 weeks in combination with the
current standard-of-care for hepatitis C -- peginterferon alfa
2a and ribavirin.
Patients will now be monitored to check for virus levels 24
weeks after treatment completion, which is the main goal of the
study, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company were trading up 9 percent at $70 in
pre-market trade. They closed at $64.20 on Friday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)