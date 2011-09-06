Sep 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 400 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 19, 2012

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.952

Payment Date September 19, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under the issuer's Debt

Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0675922800

