Sep 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 400 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 19, 2012
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.952
Payment Date September 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under the issuer's Debt
Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0675922800
