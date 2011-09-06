September 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sampo PLC

Issue Amount 4.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 16, 2013

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 150 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 16, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & SEB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0676001000

Data supplied by International Insider.