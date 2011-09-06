BRIEF-FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
September 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sampo PLC
Issue Amount 4.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 16, 2013
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 150 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 16, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & SEB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0676001000
Data supplied by International Insider.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A Turkish hacker was sentenced to eight years in a U.S. prison on Friday for his role as one the masterminds behind three cyber attacks that enabled $55 million to be siphoned from automated teller machines globally.