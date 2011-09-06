September 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.38

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.7 bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 13, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &

Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.175 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0676294696

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.