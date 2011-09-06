BRIEF-FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
September 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2021
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.38
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.7 bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 13, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &
Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.175 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0676294696
Data supplied by International Insider.
