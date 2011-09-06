(Refiles to fix formatting)

Sept 6 Nomura slashed its price targets on some of the large U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), citing a slower economic recovery and deflating expectations for capital market stocks.

The brokerage said given the likelihood of sluggish GDP growth, EU flare-ups, low interest rates and elevated litigation costs, it has reduced estimates across the board for the remainder of 2011 and also reset expectations for 2012.

While trading volumes are higher in the current quarter compared with the prior quarter, the bulk of it has been in low-margin trades, Nomura said in a note to clients.

It expects wider credit spreads and significantly lower equity markets to lead to some mark-to-market pain for the brokers and universal banks.

Nomura said it prefers asset managers' stocks as they have declined more than their asset levels and picked BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) and Franklin Resources (BEN.N) as its top picks.

Price Target

NEW OLD Goldman Sachs (GS.N) $150 $170 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) $20 $27 Bank of America (BAC.N) $9 $11 Citigroup (C.N) $44 $50 JPMorgan (JPM.N) $49 $50

