* Goldman sets price target of $23 on Dunkin' stock

* Goldman sees Dunkin' U.S. same-store sales disappointing in H2, into 2012

(Follows alerts)

Sept 6 Goldman Sachs, one of the lead underwriters for Dunkin' Brands Group Inc's (DNKN.O) recent IPO, began coverage of the company with a "sell" rating, citing a potential slowdown in dometic same-store sales growth in the second half of the year and into 2012.

Earnings growth at Dunkin' Brands, the parent of Dunkin' Donuts stores and ice-cream shops Baskin-Robbins, will not go beyond the mid-teens in the long term, yet its shares reflect faster growth, Goldman analyst Michael Kelter wrote in a note to clients.

Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Brands, which sold $422.8 million worth of stock in its debut in July, is one of the "more macro-sensitive companies in the restaurant group," Kelter said.[ID:nN1E76Q0LS]

Dunkin' Brands recently hiked prices at its franchisees to help cover rising costs of key ingredients such as coffee and milk. [ID:nL3E7J321U]

To boost sales, U.S. Dunkin' Donuts stores have also begun selling so-called "K-cups" filled with the brand's coffee for use with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's GMCR.O popular Keurig single-cup brewing machine.

"The size of this (K-cup) opportunity may be a bit more modest than some are likely anticipating due to its limited availability in Dunkin Donuts retail locations," Goldman analyst Kelter said.

However, Stifel Nicholaus and Baird kept their top rating on the company's stock citing higher sales and unit growth. While Barclays, Raymond James and Wells Fargo have a more neutral stance on Dunkin' stock, which rallied as much as 56 percent in its market debut in late July. [ID:nN1E76Q0LS]

Goldman analysts set a price target of $23 on Dunkin' stock. Due to conflicts of interest, U.S. investment banks are forbidden from releasing research, before and immediately after, a company whose IPO they are underwriting debuts.

Dunkin' shares were trading down a little more than 1 percent at $26.65 on Tuesday afternoon.

Brokerage Rating Price Target

Barclays Equalweight $27

Raymond James Market Perform --

Wells Fargo Market Perform --

Stifel Nicholaus Buy $33

Baird Outperform $33

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

((meenakshi.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 ext. 5217; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:meenakshi.iyer.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DUNKINBRANDS/RESEARCH GOLDMAN

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.