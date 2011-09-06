TA'QALI, Malta, Sept 6 A superb goal from captain Michael Mifsud earned Malta their first point in the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign after a 1-1 home draw with Georgia on Tuesday.

Georgia seized an early lead when Jaba Kankava's looping header beat keeper Andrew Hogg in the 15th minute but Malta fought back to grab a deserved equaliser just 10 minutes later in the Group F encounter.

With both teams playing for pride as they have no chance of reaching next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine, Malta enjoyed the better start as Mifsud, Malta's all-time leading scorer, threatened early on but his shot was pushed away for a corner.

Georgia, who were looking to bounce back following their unexpected 1-0 defeat by Latvia last week, looked set to hand Malta an eighth successive defeat in the campaign as they scored the opening goal against the run of play.

David Targamadze's corner arched towards Kankava, who pounced on the ball from just inside the box. His effort hit the underside of the crossbar before bouncing over the goal-line.

Malta, who had scored just three times themselves while conceding 16 goals in their seven previous qualifiers, refused to cave in and soon sparked celebrations among the home fans.

Mifsud controlled Andre Schembri's pass outside the penalty area before unleashing a perfect shot that had the better of Nukri Revishvili.

Midway into the second half, new Blackpool signing Daniel Bogdanovic, who had come on for the injured Ryan Fenech, almost scored with his first touch but his powerful strike was tipped away by Revishvili. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)