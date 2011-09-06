TA'QALI, Malta, Sept 6 A superb goal from
captain Michael Mifsud earned Malta their first point in the
Euro 2012 qualifying campaign after a 1-1 home draw with Georgia
on Tuesday.
Georgia seized an early lead when Jaba Kankava's looping
header beat keeper Andrew Hogg in the 15th minute but Malta
fought back to grab a deserved equaliser just 10 minutes later
in the Group F encounter.
With both teams playing for pride as they have no chance of
reaching next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine, Malta enjoyed
the better start as Mifsud, Malta's all-time leading scorer,
threatened early on but his shot was pushed away for a corner.
Georgia, who were looking to bounce back following their
unexpected 1-0 defeat by Latvia last week, looked set to hand
Malta an eighth successive defeat in the campaign as they scored
the opening goal against the run of play.
David Targamadze's corner arched towards Kankava, who
pounced on the ball from just inside the box. His effort hit the
underside of the crossbar before bouncing over the goal-line.
Malta, who had scored just three times themselves while
conceding 16 goals in their seven previous qualifiers, refused
to cave in and soon sparked celebrations among the home fans.
Mifsud controlled Andre Schembri's pass outside the penalty
area before unleashing a perfect shot that had the better of
Nukri Revishvili.
Midway into the second half, new Blackpool signing Daniel
Bogdanovic, who had come on for the injured Ryan Fenech, almost
scored with his first touch but his powerful strike was tipped
away by Revishvili.
