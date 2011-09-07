* Prices have surged, CPI up 5.3 pct on year

* Shoppers hit hard ahead of holiday ceremonies

* Bank of Korea seen holding rates on Thursday

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Sept 7 Squeezed by rising prices and heavy debts, South Korean consumers are finding shopping ahead of the country's biggest national holiday to be a burden and some worry that country's central bank and government are doing little to ease inflation pressures.

The Chuseok harvest thanksgiving holiday on Monday is traditionally a time when families leave the capital of Seoul and visit their relatives, bearing gifts of food used to ceremonies to honor ancestors, but this time round even the daily shop feels like a struggle for many.

"I simply can't afford to buy fresh fruits and vegetables any more, dairy products too. I only shop for basic essentials and processed foods now," said Yoon Eun Jin, a 23-year-old student whose shopping basket at Home Plus, a unit of Britain's Tesco Plc , contained two packets of Frosted Flakes cereal.

The cost of fresh food surged by 9.9 percent in August from a year earlier, pushing the annualised rate of inflation to a three-year high of 5.3 percent last month and putting the Bank of Korea, which has been tardy in raising rates, in a bind.

Most economists in a Reuters poll believe that the central bank, led by a close ally of President Lee Myung-bak, will keep rates on hold at 3.25 percent for the third successive month when it meets on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea cut the policy rate by 325 basis points to a record-low 2 percent between late 2008 and early 2009, and then raised it by a total of 125 basis points between July 2010 and June 2011.

It has made something of a speciality of surprising the market and this year alone has bucked expectations at four out of eight rate meetings.

South Korea has also slowed the rise in the value of its won currency, which has strengthened nearly 6 percent this year. The country has no natural resources and its costs of importing oil and food have risen significantly.

Kim Ho-gyun, an economics professor at Seoul's Myongji University, said that of government policy: "I don't think it contributed a lot to boosting growth while definitely fanning inflation."

MORE DEBTS, DISSATISFACTION GROWS OVER WEALTH GAP

Data released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday showed household debts continued to rise with lending up by a net 2.5 trillion won ($2.33 billion) during August, more than July's 2.3 trillion won.

Spiralling debts are a major threat to Asia's fourth largest economy and the government has sought to rein in their growth in a country where each adult has almost five credit cards and where some secondary lenders offer loans in seconds.

Pressures on the government are also on the rise ahead of a double-witching of parliamentary and presidential elections in 2012, the first time they have occurred in the same year for 20 years.

Many voters believe that the President Lee's government has given too many breaks to the country's huge conglomerates or "chaebol" who have fuelled South Korea's recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

Data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that between 1997 and 2008, the latest dates available, income inequality in South Korea rose by 5.5 percentage points, more than in any other developed economy.

"I have no trust in the government... Their politics is not for the commoners but for the rich," said Choi Yang-ja, a 62-year-old housewife who was shopping at the Kyong Dong flea market in central Seoul. ($1 = 1074.800 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Iktae Park and Yoo Choonsik; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Richard Borsuk)