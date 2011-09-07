* Coal consumption growth to ease amid slowing economy

* Renewable energy push and UHV lines to help temper coal shortage

* 2011 electricity use seen up 12 pct on year

(Adds details, background)

BEIJING, Sept 7 China's steam coal demand growth will gradually ease over 2011-2015, as economic growth moderates and as Beijing restructures its economy, an official with China Electricity Council said on Wednesday.

Xie Jucheng, head of the fuel branch of the council, told the IHS-McCloskey Coal Conference in Beijing that increased investment in renewable power, the construction of ultra-high voltage power transmission lines as well as higher rail capacity, would also smooth out seasonal coal shortages by about 2013.

China has set ambitious targets to boost consumption of renewable energy such as hydro, wind and solar power and reduce reliance on carbon-intensive coal.

In 2010, China's investments on thermal power generation, mostly coal-fired power plants, declined 7.6 percent from a year earlier, but investments on nuclear power increased 10.9 percent and wind power surged 32.7 percent.

The country is also building long-haul, ultra-high voltage power lines to transmit rich hydropower from southwestern provinces to southern and eastern consumption centres.

Still, China relies on coal-fired power plants, which burn about half of national coal output, for nearly 80 percent of electricity supplies.

Xie estimated that China's power consumption will be around 4.7 trillion kilowatt hours this year, which would be about 12 percent higher than the 4.19 trillion kWh consumed in 2010.

(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ken Wills)

((jim.bai@thomsonreuters.com)(86 10 6627 1271)(Reuters Messaging: jim.bai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA COAL

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.