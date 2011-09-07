(Recasts lead)

* China's H2 steel output growth to slow -industry association

* Yearly output could still hit a new peak

* Steel demand for construction remains strong in H2

* Stainless steel output seen around 12 mln T this year

By Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 China's steel output growth is likely to decelerate in the second half in line with slowing economic growth, a senior industry official said on Wednesday, but annual production could still hit a record.

Steel output would be above 700 million tonnes should the sector continue to grow at the blistering clip it recorded in the first half of the year, Wang Xiaoqi, vice chairman of the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA), told an industry conference.

"Based on steel production in the first half, China's steel output may reach 706 million tonnes and likely 710 million tonnes this year, but steel output growth is set to slow," Wang said.

His estimates were in line with earlier industry forecasts.

With growth in the world's second-largest economy slowing under the weight of the government's efforts to fend off inflation, it could be an uphill battle to achieve such blistering rates for the rest of the year.

A pair of manufacturing surveys showed factory output steadied in August, but tight monetary policy at home and weakening demand in the United States and Europe could limit growth in China in the coming months. [ID:nL3E7K60GJ]

Steel demand from major steel-consuming sectors such as shipbuilding and automobiles will see little improvement in growth, which will cap steel output growth in the months ahead, despite strong construction activity boosting annual output to a new high, Wang added.

Chinese steel mills have sought to cash in on strong construction activity including the country's social housing programme, bringing total crude steel output in the world's top steel producing country to 410 million tonnes for the first seven months of the year. <MTL/CHINA7>

CISA estimated that China had 800 million tonnes of steel production capacity, with mills under pressure from chronic oversupply and rising iron ore costs. [ID:nL3E7J207F]

OVERCAPACITY LINGERS

Zhang Changfu, another CISA deputy chairman, expected that China's total crude steel output was likely to reach 680-700 million tonnes in 2011, after the country produced a record 627 million tonnes last year.

On the outlook for stainless steel output, Li Cheng, honorary chairman of the Stainless Steel Council of China Special Steel Enterprises Association forecast output of around 12 million tonnes this year, up slightly from 11.8 million tonnes last year according to industry data.

There too, the outlook for the coming months is less rosy, said Lou Dingbo, Chairman of the Stainless Steel Council of China Special Steel Enterprises Association and Vice President of Baoshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (600019.SS).

"China's stainless steel sector will see a tough picture in the months ahead as a gloomy global economy coupled with China's stainless steel overcapacity will weigh on stainless steel producers' business," Lou told reporters.

Some industry estimates show that China may have 15-20 million tonnes of crude stainless steel-making capacity this year. China consumed 9.4 million tonnes of stainless steel products last year, Lou said.

Lou, who heads up Baosteel's stainless steel unit, maintained an earlier estimate that average growth of China's stainless steel consumption will be around 5-7 percent over the next 5-10 years.

(Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

((ruby.lian@thomsonreuters.com)(+86 21 6104 1797)(Reuters Messaging: ruby.lian.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA STEEL/OUTPUT

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.