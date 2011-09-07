SEOUL, Sept 7 South Korea's Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS) said it expects the global solar cell market to be worth $70 billion by 2020, more than double last year's $30 billion, with falling prices and government support expected to drive demand globally.

Choi Chang-sik, executive vice-president of the company's solar energy division, told Reuters in an interview that a growing aversion to nuclear power after the radiation crisis in Japan, and rising oil prices could also lift demand for solar energy.

But the solar cell market, weighed down by excess supply amid aggressive expansion by Chinese cell manufacturers and weak global demand, would continue to face overcapacity until 2013, said Choi.

Samsung SDI, a latecomer to the sector, planned to focus on organic growth and to work with Samsung group affiliates, he said, adding that the company had no plan to acquire thin film solar assets.

