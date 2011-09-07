* ANA president relieved to be receiving much-delayed Dreamliner

* Plans to have 20 Dreamliners by 2013, helping to cut fuel costs by 4-5 bln yen

* Aims to double operating profit margin to 10 pct in 3-4 yrs

* AirAsia Japan targets 150 bln yen revenue in 2016 -ANA President

TOKYO, Sept 7 All Nippon Airways Co (9202.T) expects to receive all 55 Dreamliner jets it has ordered from Boeing (BA.N) by March 2018, its president said, as it looks to lower fuel costs to compete in the cut-throat air travel market.

Japan's biggest airline by passenger traffic will become the first Boeing customer to receive the much-delayed 787 Dreamliner on Sept. 25, and plans to have 20 Dreamliners by March 2013.

The lightweight jets will by then be helping the carrier cut fuel costs by 4-5 billion yen ($52-$65 million) a year, ANA president Shinichiro Ito told Reuters in an interview.

"We were in big trouble because we had to push back our business plans (due to delays with the Dreamliner)," Ito said on Wednesday. "I'm so excited to finally be receiving it."

The twin-engined, wide-bodied Dreamliner, which promises to raise the bar for fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, is about three years behind its original schedule largely because of snags in the complex global supply chain. It is at least several billion dollars over budget by some outside estimates. [ID:nN1E77P0RD]

Ito said the vehicle along with the company's new budget carrier, AirAsia Japan, would play a key role in helping double ANA's operating profit margin to 10 percent in three to four years.

ANA has ordered 55 B-787 Dreamliners, which Boeing promises will provide 20 percent greater fuel efficiency than similarly sized planes.

Boeing, the world's second-biggest plane maker after EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus, has taken more than 830 orders for the Dreamliner, whose list prices start at $185.2 million.

Meanwhile, Ito said AirAsia Japan, which ANA set up with Malaysia's AirAsia (AIRA.KL), is targeting 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion) in revenue in 2016, with more than 30 planes.

The pact with AirAsia, announced on July 21, marks ANA's second foray into budget air travel. Earlier this year, the company set up Japan's first low-cost carrier, Peach Aviation, with Hong Kong investor First Eastern Investment Group.

Rival Japan Airlines has set up a 3 billion yen budget carrier with Australia's Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) unit Jetstar Airways and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T).

($1 = 77.115 Japanese Yen)

