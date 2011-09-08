By Pauline Askin
| SYDNEY, Sept 8
SYDNEY, Sept 8 The approaching tenth anniversary
of the September 11 attacks is casting a long shadow for U.S.
Muslims, many of whom are dreading the approaching anniversary
because they fear a resurgence of prejudice and hate, said
author Mona Eltahawy.
Egyptian-born but U.S.-based, Eltahawy said the attacks on
New York and Washington were a shocking and negative
introduction to Islam for many in the United States, compounding
the difficulties for Muslims already struggling with their
identities in the diverse, secular nation.
Despite the fact that African American Muslims had been in
the nation since slavery days, public awareness of Muslims in
general had remained low.
"A lot of Americans were totally unaware of what a Muslim is
until 9/11. The first introduction to Islam was a very negative
one," Eltahawy said from Melbourne, where she attended the
Melbourne Writer's Festival.
"Now that we're coming up to the tenth anniversary of 9/11,
it's a time to say we're here and we're not going anywhere,
we're Americans and Muslims too. It's been a difficult ten years
and a lot of us are dreading this tenth anniversary because it
brings out a lot of hate and prejudice."
Eltahawy, a former news agency journalist turned essayist
and columnist, left the security of an office job for the
hazards of freelance work just around the time of 9/11.
While she didn't personally experience any hostility, which
she attributed largely to the fact that she doesn't wear a head
scarf or "look Muslim," the heated atmosphere -- and all the
years since -- have made her question what that phrase actually
means.
One of her biggest struggles is to break the stereotype that
conservative equals authentic.
"I identify as a liberal progressive secular Muslim. One of
the messages I try to convey is I'm just as authentic as a
conservative Muslim," she said.
"When you think Muslim women, you think women in a head
scarf or a women like me. There isn't just one way to think of
what a Muslim women is, there's a diversity of appearances and a
diversity of voices," she said.
But the last ten years, from 9/11 to the Arab Spring this
year that saw the overthrow of long-term Egyptian leader Hosni
Mubarak, have been exciting and professionally satisfying.
Among some of the biggest and most interesting changes have
been the emergence of social media such as Facebook and Twitter,
both of which were highlighted during the upheavals in Egypt and
elsewhere across the Mideast this year.
Terming them "a great connector," she said such services had
played a key role in spreading information, to the extent that
she now finds Twitter her number one news source.
"Social media has given us a front row seat to revolutions
in various parts of the region but they did not create those
revolutions," she said.
Putting too much weight on the role of social media risks
devaluing the participation of millions of people, she added.
"These are most definitely not social media revolutions. To
say they were social revolutions removes agency and courage from
all those people who went out on the streets and faced, whether
it was the Mubarak regime security thugs ... or what we saw
happening in Libya."
