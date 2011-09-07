* JT shares up almost 10 pct since July 25 on stake sale talk

* Aims to regain Japan market share above 60 pct by March 2012

By James Topham

TOKYO, Sep 7 A senior executive at Japan Tobacco

(JT) (2914.T) has called on the government to sell its entire stake in the world's third-largest tobacco firm, after lawmakers signalled they wanted to reduce the state's holding.

Politicians indicated they would look to offload some of the government's 50 percent stake in the former state monopoly to help raise funds for rebuilding the disaster-hit north-east of the nation, prompting expectations of share buybacks. [ID:nL3E7J31VC]

Executive Deputy President Mitsuomi Koizumi told Reuters in an interview he did not agree with one leading plan that calls for the government to reduce its stake to one-third, saying it should sell the entire stake soon.

"We want a structure that allows us to maintain a degree of freedom in our capital policy and compete on an equal footing with firms such as Phillip Morris and BAT," said Koizumi, the executive in charge of JT's tobacco business.

JT has been lobbying for the government to cut its stake for years. Its shares have rallied almost 10 percent since July 25, when senior politician Katsuya Okada mentioned this now might happen, because such a move is expected to bring shareholder returns closer to industry norms.

In the year to June 30, JT's return on equity was 8.9 percent, while Philip Morris International (PM.N) returned 203.3 percent and British American Tobacco (BAT) (BATS.L) gave back 37.8 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed. Over the same period, JT's dividend yield, at 1.7 percent, was lower than Phillip Morris' 3.8 percent and BAT's 4.4 percent.

Koizumi said the maker of Mild Seven cigarettes hopes to regain a tobacco market share in Japan of at least 60 percent by next March, after sales volumes plunged following the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11.

The firm has seen about 90 percent of its pre-disaster customers return after it was forced to halt brand shipments amid post-quake procurement and production problems, the 54-year-old executive said.

"Our share in February before the disaster was 64 percent. I want to bring that back to 61 or 62 percent -- at least above 60 percent -- by next March," said Koizumi.

JT expects its domestic tobacco sales volume to decline by nearly a quarter in the business year that ends next March, due to the natural disaster and last year's increase in tobacco tax. Its Japan sales almost halved in the April-June quarter.

Last October, the Japanese government raised tobacco tax by 70 yen on a pack of 20 cigarettes, but firms lifted prices by even more. This saw the average price for a pack of 20 rising by more than one-third to 410 yen ($5.32), to offset a fall in sales.

The price jump exacerbated sliding tobacco sales in Japan, which shrank almost 30 percent in the previous decade, as its population became older, more health conscious and less able to spend on discretionary goods in a stagnating economy.

Before the interview on Wednesday, shares of Japan Tobacco closed up 3.5 percent at 340,500 yen, versus a 2 percent increase in the benchmark Nikkei .N225.

($1 = 77.115 Japanese Yen)

