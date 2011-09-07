(Follows alerts)

Sept 7 Barclays Capital upgraded Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) to "overweight", saying the parent of Warner Bros studios is well positioned to gain from an increasing demand for its library content.

"If Warner Bros were to license 5,000 of its shows, or about 10 percent of its library, we estimate it could yield $250 million in revenue, or 10 cents of earnings per share," analysts led by Anthony DiClemente wrote in a note.

Compared to its peer group, Time Warner has the lowest exposure to advertising revenue, and at this juncture it is more prudent to own stocks with less exposure to advertising, especially if the macro environment deteriorates from here, they said.

Time Warner gets about 21.5 percent of its revenue from advertising, while the industry average is 32.2 percent.

"We believe Time Warner's other main sources of revenue -– affiliate fees and content revenue -– are defensive in nature and will likely insulate the shares from a broader macroeconomic slowdown that could have a more profound effect on peers," the analysts said.

Shares of the New York-based company, which is the parent of CNN, HBO and Time magazine, closed at $29.99 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

