September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
[EIB.Ul]
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date June 14, 2013
Coupon 3-month Libor + 3 bp
Reoffer price 99.965
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5 bp
Payment Date September 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 700
million sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0632720271
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)