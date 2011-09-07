UPDATE 3-Japan's Abe to propose new cabinet level talks with United States - govt official
* Japan seeks "win-win" economic ties with Washington (Adds PM adviser quote)
September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BMW Finance NV
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date September 22, 2014
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 100.713
Yield 4.366 pct
Payment Date September 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Japan seeks "win-win" economic ties with Washington (Adds PM adviser quote)
BEIJING, Feb 9 China vehicle sales in January fell by the largest margin since 2015 for several global automakers, with General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co blaming the roll back of a tax cut on small-engined vehicles and the Lunar New Year holiday.
BEIJING, Feb 9 A Chinese court sentenced the former chief of one of the country's largest state-owned automakers to 11 years and six months in prison for graft, China Central Television reported on Thursday.