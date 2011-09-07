September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date September 22, 2014

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 100.713

Yield 4.366 pct

Payment Date September 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

