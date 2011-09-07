Sept 7 Shares of Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) were up as much as 11 percent on Wednesday, a day after the chipmaker forecast strong 2013 sales, though analysts expect the company to face challenges going ahead.

Nvidia, well known to gamers, graphic designers and other high-end users, said it sees growth from its graphics and mobile processing businesses.

Nomura Equity Research said Nvidia's outlook seems to be at a high end in the current macro environment.

Nvidia has about 70 percent share of all non-Apple tablets, but those tablets do not substantially challenge Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) dominance in the tablet space.

Sterne Agee also expects Nvidia to face challenges as rivals Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N ramp up accelerated processing units.

The company expects 2013 sales of $4.7-$5.0 billion higher than analysts expectations of $4.45 billion, helped by demand for its graphics chips. [ID:nL3E7K63ZB]

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company were trading at $13.96, up 6 percent. They touched a high of $14.64 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

