September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Mitsubishi Corp
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 14, 2016
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.456
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date September 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Citi, JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.