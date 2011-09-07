September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Mitsubishi Corp

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 14, 2016

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.456

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date September 14, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

