LONDON, Sep 9 (IFR) - Banks are facing an uphill battle to execute covered bond deals as a result of recent poor new issue performance and investors' concerns around certain names and jurisdictions.

At least six deals could have come to market this week and another two completed roadshows.

The 13 deals priced since the market opened two weeks ago have widened by an average of 3.5bp despite offering double digits new issue premiums.

"I think a few people got spooked by what happened in the covered bond market with secondary repricing primary rather than the reverse," said a FIG syndicate banker. "The fact the new issue premiums didn't come down raised a few eyebrows."

UniCredit's 10-year covered bond transaction is the worst performing bond widening by 17bp, which is broadly in line with 10-year BTP yields in the 10-year part of the curve which have softened by 20bp in the two weeks since it was sold.

However, not every deal has done badly. UK issuers Abbey National and RBS that sold a five-year and three-year covered bonds respectively have tightened by 4bp each.

Covered bond bankers now say the stakes are now too high for issuers to enter the market as they will not only be expected to pay a high premium but they also face the possibility that the deal would struggle to be fully sold.

Last week, despite a couple of exceptions, order books were only marginally higher than issue sizes which left very little on the table for secondary performance.

If deals do come, new issue premiums are expected to reach similar levels to last week which saw an average concession to issuers' outstanding curve of 10bp added to the price to ensure investor support.

For recent deals a lack of risk appetite in secondary spreads have caused certain investors to sell their outstanding paper to take advantage of 15bp new issue premiums and are unsatisfied when the end result is a repricing of their portfolio.

"Investors don't like what's happening but if they're asking for these big premiums they have to accept it will have an impact on secondary spreads," said a syndicate banker.

With the senior FIG market still shut, banks need access to the covered bond market to get their funding done. According to ING research, for the first time, covered bond supply has exceeded senior unsecured issuance this year. In the first eight months of this year, EUR186bn in senior unsecured bonds was issued,compared to EUR190bn in covered bonds.

Last week Credit Agricole SFH added a 9bp new issue premium to its underlying secondary curve but during execution secondary volatility meant that there was very little price advantage for investors to buy into the new issue.

"Credit Agricole got in just as the market was turning which made the execution a bit more tricky," said a syndicate banker from a French bank.

In recent weeks French covered bond issuers have come under pressure with DexMA paper widening out by as much as 100bp this week which has certain investors spooked about buying paper from some of the weaker French banks.

"If anything we have become more selective in the names and jurisdictions we look at," said a covered bond investor. "Relatively recently we would have looked at second tier names in France and now we are only looking at the top French covered bond issuers."

This kind of sentiment is bad news for Credit Mutuel Arkea that conducted an investor roadshow this week to present a new EUR10bn public sector Obligations Foncieres covered bond programme via Credit Agricole, Credit Mutuel, DZ Bank and UniCredit.

And while some investors are said to be cautious about the offering of new issue premiums there are those that continue to see value in the product during stable market conditions.

"We still see tremendous value in the product," said the investor. "They're cheaper than they were two months ago and during stable market conditions are a product that we will invest in." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)