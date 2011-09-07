September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Scottish & Southern Energy PLC (SSE)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date September 14, 2021

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.071 pct

Reoffer price 99.071 pct

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT

Payment Date September 14, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds & Morgan Stanley

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0677073206

