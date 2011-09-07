BRIEF-Aker Solutions signs 2 engineering framework contracts with BP
* Aker Solutions secures two global engineering framework accords from BP
September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Scottish & Southern Energy PLC (SSE)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date September 14, 2021
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.071 pct
Reoffer price 99.071 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT
Payment Date September 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds & Morgan Stanley
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0677073206
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Aker Solutions secures two global engineering framework accords from BP
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LONDON, Feb 7 Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas, a Canadian oil explorer, will list on London's junior AIM market on Wednesday, raising 4.8 million pounds ($6 million) to help finance a drilling campaign offshore Guyana with partner Tullow Oil.