September 07(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $3 billion

Maturity Date October 14, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.946

Spread 36.05 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1 pct August 2016 UST

Payment Date September 14, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Citi Group, Morgan Stanley &

UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 100-10-1

Governing Law Newyork

