September 07(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $3 billion
Maturity Date October 14, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.946
Spread 36.05 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1 pct August 2016 UST
Payment Date September 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Citi Group, Morgan Stanley &
UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 100-10-1
Governing Law Newyork
