* China targets probes on certain high-grade stainless steel tubes

* Two Chinese stainless steel mills represent to raise the complaint

BEIJING, Sept 8 China has begun an anti-dumping investigation of some high-grade stainless steel seamless tubes imported from Japan and Europe, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

In an announcement on its website, the ministry said it would evaluate the impact of such imports on the Chinese stainless steel industry.

Two major Chinese stainless steel mills -- Jiangsu Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe as well as Changshu Walsin Specialty Steel

-- represented its domestic peers including Baosteel (600019.SS) in filing the complaint.

The anti-dumping probe will examine imports between July 1, 2010, and June 30, 2011, and the ministry will conduct an industrial injury investigation for imports between Jan. 1, 2008, and June 30, 2011, the statement said.

The move came after China in April decided to scrap anti-dumping duties that had been in place since late 2001 on cold-rolled stainless steel sheets from neighboring Japan and South Korea. [ID:nL3E7F70EB]

China, the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, has been repeatedly cited by major trade partners for alleged dumping during its massive exports of steel products before financial crisis in 2008. Meanwhile, China still relies on imports of some high-grade steel products.

The United States last August imposed preliminary duties of up to 429 percent on more than $100 million worth of steel drill pipe from China. [ID:nN06265809]

In addition to steel products, China was the target of complaints by the United States, the EU and Mexico, for curbs on exports of some raw materials including coke, bauxite and magnesium for discriminating against foreign manufacturers and giving an unfair advantage to domestic producers. [ID:nLDE7641AR]

The World Trade Organization later ruled that China broke international law in a landmark case that also threatens Beijing's defense of similar exports quotas it had set on rare earths.

