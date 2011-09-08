* Hyundai exec sees 2011 sales 4 mln vehicles vs 3.9 mln target

* Sees volume growth slowing next year due to capacity constraints

* Eyes 20 pct Europe sales growth in 2012, targets 110,000 i30 sales

* Shares up 2 pct on day, 10-fold in 10 years

(Adds detail on valuation, graphic links)

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Sept 8 Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) expects to beat its 2011 global sales target as the European debt crisis and global economic uncertainty create an opportunity for the Korean automaker's lower cost models to pick up market share.

Hyundai has "high expectations" it will post global sales of 4 million vehicles this year, versus its previous target of 3.9 million, William Y.W. Lee, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Motor's Overseas Sales Division, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

“Crisis can be an opportunity for Hyundai. The crisis can bring changes to the market dynamics as the consumer has a stronger desire for value,” he said.

"The economic crisis can have some impact on the automotive industry. But I am confident that it would have no major impact on Hyundai."

For much of its early history, Hyundai Motor was seen as a maker of cheap, low-quality vehicles, but it has emerged as one of the biggest threats to global automakers in recent years, increasing sales and gaining market share during the global financial crisis.

Hyundai posted annual sales growth of more than 10 percent for the past two years, even in 2009 when the global industry declined because of the economic downturn.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Hyundai snapshot graphic: link.reuters.com/xuj63s

Quality index graphic: link.reuters.com/byj63s

Map of Hyundai plants: link.reuters.com/zuj63s

ANALYSIS-Honda at crossroads as Civic panned, Hyundai looms [ID:nL3E7J41J8]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS

Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS), together the world's No.5 automaker by sales in 2010, have been catching up to Toyota Motors (7203.T) on quality over the past decade.

Models such as the Elantra and Sonata, whose features and styling have won over cost-conscious buyers, have taken market share from the likes of Toyota's Camry and Honda Motors (7267.T) in the key U.S. market, while growth in emerging markets such as India and China has also been strong.

But Hyundai's sales growth is seen easing this year because of its stretched capacity.

Lee said the South Korean automaker expected to see sales volume growth slowing next year because of its stretched capacity, but reiterated that it had no plans to expand production facilities.

"Our sales growth next year will fall short of this year's, but we will continue to grow sales next year," he said.

Lee said he hoped to accelerate Europe sales next year by 20 percent to 480,000 vehicles, including 110,000 of its new i30 compact model, though he added that the targets were not final.

Lee said Hyundai also expected continued sales growth in the United States and BRIC nations (Brazil, Russia, India and China) next year.

Shares in Hyundai, which have risen 10-fold in the past 10 years, rose 2 percent in Seoul on Thursday, double the rise of the benchmark index .KS11.

Hyundai is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8, much cheaper than the 18.7 times Toyota is trading at and compared with 13.8 for Honda Motor, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Over the past five years, Hyundai has reported revenue growth of 13.9 percent versus a 2.0 percent decline for Toyota and a 2.0 percent rise for Honda.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com)(82-10-2960-4728)(Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HYUNDAI/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.