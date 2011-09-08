TOKYO, Sept 8 Sekisui House Ltd , Japan's largest home builder, lifted its annual profit forecast on robust demand for earthquake-proof houses in the wake of the March disaster.

The construction company expects operating profit to rise 21 percent to 68 billion yen ($879 million) in the year to Jan. 31 compared with an earlier prediction of a 12 percent gain, it said on Thursday when it released its first-half results.

"Awareness of the need for safe stable housing is higher and we expect that will help boost our results," the company, which competes with domestic rivals such as Daiwa House Industry Co , said in statement

Sekisui's chief executive, Isami Wada, told Reuters in June that he expected reconstruction-related demand to help push the nation's annual housing starts above 900,000 units, or 20 percent above pre-quake levels, for the next few years.

Shares of the company rose 1.2 percent to close at 688 yen before it released its results for the six months to July 31. It posted a 23 percent gain in operating profit to 32.6 billion yen for the six months. ($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)