Sept 8 National Bank Financial raised its price target on Research in Motion's RIMM.O U.S.-listed stock by 40 percent, citing the earlier-than-expected launch of new versions of BlackBerry.

"We expect Q3 guidance to be decent as RIM continues to ship new BB 7s into the channel ahead of the holiday season," National Bank said in a note to clients.

RIM launched new versions of its BlackBerry Bold, Torch and Curve smartphones last month, which have fared better than the PlayBook did with reviewers.

Recent product launches are expected to ease competitive pressure on RIM's BlackBerry from Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone and Google's (GOOG.O) Android-based smartphones.

RIM holds a solid share of mobile patents, particularly in data compression, encryption and synchronization, which is providing an upside to the stock, especially after the acquisition of Motorola Mobility Holding Inc (MMI.N) by Google, the brokerage added.

Investors are also buying RIM shares because of their low cost.

RIM shares have lost almost half their value since the beginning of the year, hurt by a slew of negative news and lower-than-expected earnings.

The brokerage raised its price target on the company's U.S.-listed stock to $35 from $25.

Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM's shares closed at $31.90 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They closed at C$31.49 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

