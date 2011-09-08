Fitch: Higher Oil to Keep Testing Russia's Policy Framework

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) The Central Bank of Russia's (CBR) decision to leave interest rates unchanged underscores our view that monetary policy remains focused on reducing inflation, Fitch Ratings says. The coherence and credibility of Russia's monetary, exchange rate and fiscal policies remain an important part of our sovereign rating assessment as oil prices rise. The CBR left its key rate unchanged at 10% for the third conse