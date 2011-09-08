September 08(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 16, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.589
Reoffer price 99.589
Yield 3.09 pct
Spread Minus 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 16, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Danske, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
