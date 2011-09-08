September 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Koninklijke KPN NV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2021

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.433

Spread 193 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 103.29bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 15, 2011

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch

& Royal Bank Of Scotland

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0677389347

