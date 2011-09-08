September 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Koninklijke KPN NV
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 04, 2021
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.433
Spread 193 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 103.29bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 15, 2011
Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch
& Royal Bank Of Scotland
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0677389347
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.