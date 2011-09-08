BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust says made $12.5 mln investment in acute care surgical hospital in Houston
* Has made a $12.5 million investment in an Acute Care Surgical Hospital in Houston Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 8 FMC PRICES DUAL TRANCHE DEAL FMC PRICES 400 MLN EURO 2018 BOND, 6.5 PCT, AT 98.623 , SWAPS + 539BP - LEADS FMC PRICES $400 MLN 2018 BOND, 6.5 PCT, AT 98.623 , SWAPS + 533BP - LEADS
* Has made a $12.5 million investment in an Acute Care Surgical Hospital in Houston Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Steris PLC - revising its revenue outlook to approximately 4 pct constant currency organic revenue growth for fiscal 2017
* SV Life Sciences Fund IV, l.p. reports 26.6 percent passive stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc as of November 21, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: