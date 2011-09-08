BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust says made $12.5 mln investment in acute care surgical hospital in Houston
* Has made a $12.5 million investment in an Acute Care Surgical Hospital in Houston Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
September 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fresenius Medical Care Finance
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issuer FMC Finance VIII S.A
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Coupon 6.5 pct
Spread 539 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 Bund
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley & SG CIB
Denoms (K) 1
Regs ISIN XS0675221419
144A ISIN XS0675221682
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issuer Fresenius Medical Care S Finance II, INC
Issue Amount $400 million
Coupon 6.5 pct
Spread 533 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct August 2018 UST
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Credit Suisse & Barclays Capital
Denoms (K) 2-1
* * * *
Common Terms
Maturity Date September 15, 2018
Issue price 98.623
Yield 6.75 pct
Payment Date September 14, 2011
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Steris PLC - revising its revenue outlook to approximately 4 pct constant currency organic revenue growth for fiscal 2017
* SV Life Sciences Fund IV, l.p. reports 26.6 percent passive stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc as of November 21, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: