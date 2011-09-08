September 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fresenius Medical Care Finance

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issuer FMC Finance VIII S.A

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Coupon 6.5 pct

Spread 539 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 Bund

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley & SG CIB

Denoms (K) 1

Regs ISIN XS0675221419

144A ISIN XS0675221682

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issuer Fresenius Medical Care S Finance II, INC

Issue Amount $400 million

Coupon 6.5 pct

Spread 533 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct August 2018 UST

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Credit Suisse & Barclays Capital

Denoms (K) 2-1

* * * *

Common Terms

Maturity Date September 15, 2018

Issue price 98.623

Yield 6.75 pct

Payment Date September 14, 2011

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

