SEOUL, Sept 9 Seoul shares fell on Friday amid caution ahead of the Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, holiday and after sharp falls on Wall Street.

Falls were led by major large-cap shares, with Samsung Electronics , the biggest share on the main bourse, dropping 1.5 percent and POSCO , the third-biggest, losing 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.73 percent at 1,833.21 points as of 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)