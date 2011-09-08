UPDATE 1-AngloGold says illegal miners largely cleared out of Ghana mine
SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's POSCO , the world's third biggest steelmaker, will buy an additional 2-3 percent stake in Brazilian iron ore miner Namisa, a media report said.
POSCO bought a 6.5 percent stake in Namisa for around $505 million in 2008, as a part of an Asian consortium with Japanese firms that spent $3.1 billion to take a 40 percent stake in the miner.
The Korea Economic Daily reported on Friday that POSCO would buy shares from Japanese partners such as JFE Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries and that a recent board meeting had approved its stake purchase plan.
The report comes as steelmakers are facing pressure from sluggish steel demand and high raw material costs.
POSCO declined to comment on the report.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Illegal miners have "largely been cleared" from AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi mine in Ghana and the company can now explore a number of options for the asset including its possible sale or redevelopment, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
HARARE, Feb 7Like some of its neighbours, Zimbabwe is fighting an outbreak of fall armyworms that threatens to cause extensive damage to the maize crop that was decimated by drought last year, an agriculture ministry official said on Tuesday.