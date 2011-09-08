SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's POSCO , the world's third biggest steelmaker, will buy an additional 2-3 percent stake in Brazilian iron ore miner Namisa, a media report said.

POSCO bought a 6.5 percent stake in Namisa for around $505 million in 2008, as a part of an Asian consortium with Japanese firms that spent $3.1 billion to take a 40 percent stake in the miner.

The Korea Economic Daily reported on Friday that POSCO would buy shares from Japanese partners such as JFE Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries and that a recent board meeting had approved its stake purchase plan.

The report comes as steelmakers are facing pressure from sluggish steel demand and high raw material costs.

POSCO declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)