Sept 8 Nasdaq OMX has intensified its opposition to the planned tie-up of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), saying the deal would "irrevocably destroy" competition in Europe's listed-derivatives market, the Wall Street Journal said.

Deutsche Boerse's planned takeover of NYSE Euronext , to create the world's biggest bourse, will likely conclude once the European Commission reaches a decision on its antitrust probe into the new group.

A final decision is expected on Dec 13, the Journal said.

In a response to the commission, which sought industry feedback for the antitrust review, Nasdaq said earlier this month the new entity would "destroy" competition in derivatives trading and "exploit its dominance" over customers, the paper reported.

Nasdaq had launched a hostile bid for NYSE Euronext in April, with IntercontinentalExchange Inc , but the pursuers retreated in May after being rejected by the U.S. Department of Justice over antitrust concerns.

None of the parties could immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)