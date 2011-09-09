JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesian government officials on Friday denied market talk that the country will soon impose an export ban on all low calorie coal exports from 2014.

The energy and minerals ministry has been drafting a regulation that would by 2014 require coal producers to upgrade low-quality coal to a medium-quality coal before exporting, with several media and analyst reports this week saying the regulation was completed and would be implemented this month.

The plan for a ban on exports of low-calorie coal was still only a "concept" in the energy ministry, Sri Nastiti Budianti, export director of mining products at the trade ministry, told Reuters.

This fits with comments by a senior mining official in March, who said Indonesia was likely to delay the regulation until the technology was commercially available to lift low rank coal to a minimum heating value of 5,600 kcal/kg.

Deddy Saleh, director general of foreign trade at the trade ministry, also poured cold water on talk of an imminent regulation.

"We do not know about the plan because there is no discussion on the matter so far," said Saleh. "We've never talked about the plan with other government institutions either, he said.

The regulation would be part of a mining and coal law introduced in 2009 that requires miners to process coal and minerals into higher value products before exporting them, as the country seeks to boost revenue from the mining sector.

Indonesia is expected to produce about 340-354 million tonnes of coal this year, from around 290-320 million tonnes in 2010, according to industry groups.

Southeast Asia's largest economy produces mainly lower grade coal, used predominantly to fuel power plants in developing countries like China and India.

The Indonesian Coal Mining Association has said Indonesia's mineable reserves of low-quality coal may reach 10 billion tonnes, or half of current total reserves of around 21 million tonnes.

Firms that could be affected if any such legislation is passed in future include Adani Enterprises Ltd and MEC Holdings.

A source at the energy and minerals ministry told Reuters that it was working on a ministerial decree to add value to mining products.

"But we're facing challenges by stakeholders and the business world," the source said. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna, Andjarsari Paramaditha and Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)