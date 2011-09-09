* Lenders required to buy certain amount of bills to lock up liquidity

* Analysts say market liquidity to remain comfortable

(Adds background, details)

BEIJING, Sept 9 China's central bank has withdrawn at least 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) from some state-owned lenders via designated central bank bills to punish them for lending too much in August, banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

The People's Bank of China forced state banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (1398.HK), China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK) and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (1288.HK), to buy bills it issued to them at a fixed price, the sources said.

The detailed terms and prices of the bills were not known. But according to China's past practices, designated bills are often over-priced and non-tradable to be "punitive".

The PBOC declined to comment.

"The move is a small punishment for the lenders who don't toe the central bank line carefully enough," an interbank market bond trader, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

The amount of 20 billion yuan is quite small in the routine inter-bank open-market operations. This week alone, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has injected a net 100 billion yuan via its regular open market operations.

This follows a major policy move in late August to mop up liquidity, where banks were asked to include margin deposits in required reserves at the central bank, pulling an estimated 800-900 billion yuan ($125-141 billion) from the banking system. [ID:nL4E7JT031]

Despite the moves, the liquidity situation has improved in the interbank market, and the weighted average seven-day repo rate CN7DRP=CFXS fell to 3.6206 percent on Friday from Thursday's close of 3.9947.

"The overall market liquidity remains abundant," the trader said. "The central bank is expected to enhance its efforts in soaking up liquidity in the coming weeks," he said.

China's central bank has been clamping down on bank loans to tame inflation, which in July jumped to a three-year high, and relies on bank quotas as one of the means to control lending.

The PBOC issues designated bills to banks that are found to be lending more, forcing them to purchase the bills.

The move is widely regarded as less potent to other administrative moves in control liquidity and lending, such as changes in bank credit quotas and required reserve ratios.

($1 = 6.384 Chinese Yuan)

(Reporting by China newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills and Ramya Venugopal)

