ULAN BATOR, Sept 9 Mongolia is looking to list 49 percent of a state-owned rail company that could fetch billions, as it turns to private investors to fund an ambitious railway expansion project, Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold said on Friday.

Speaking to Reuters, Batbold also said the offering of Mongolia's Erdenes-Tavan Tolgoi, forecast by some bankers to fetch as much as $15 billion, could be pushed back to around March 2012, as negotiations on mining rights to the western block of the massive Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit drag on.

With the country having one of the lowest railway densities in the world and 1,700 kilometres (km) away from the sea, Mongolia plans to more than triple its rail network to some 5,700 kilometers to reach Chinese and Russian borders, tapping their ports to build new trade ties with countries such as Japan and South Korea.

Although the government previously said that construction of an extensive rail line to link the massive Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit to Russia would get priority, it has now decided to simultaneously build a number of rail lines to the Chinese border, Batbold said.

"Our major export industries will go through both neighbours to go to the sea and the market. Work has to start on both sides at the same time," Batbold said, speaking to Reuters in the Parliament house.

"The government will keep a 51 percent stake in Mongolian Railway and the balance 49 percent will be listed."

Infrastructure stocks are typically seen as stable bets that offer steady yields and Mongolia's bountiful mineral assets should make the IPO of its rail company an even more attractive investment. But industry watchers said investors could be wary of a project that is motivated more by politics than economics.

"Many accept that the decision to build railway routes east and northeast are not economical, but are politically necessary," said Michael Aldrich, a partner with Hogan Lovells, which is advising the Mongolian government on Tavan Tolgoi.

Land-locked and long ignored, Mongolia lingered in isolation for over half a century as a Soviet satellite state, serving as a buffer zone between its giant neighbours, Russia and China.

But after a peaceful revolution in 1990, the young government is now transforming its economy by opening up its vast mineral wealth as it looks to lift its 3 million citizens out of poverty.

Some of the mega deals rolled out include the partial sale of the prized Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold deposit to Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L)(RIO.AX) as well as the ongoing auction of the western block of Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit.

EYE ON TAVAN TOLGOI

Tavan Tolgoi is the world's largest untapped coking coal deposit with an estimated 7.5 billion tonnes of coal resources. The western section of the mine is being auctioned to international investors, while the government would retain ownership of the eastern block and raise money for its development via an IPO.

Banks and mining firms have been drooling over the Tavan Tolgoi project, but the botched bidding process in July to develop the western block has delayed the eastern block's offering, originally targeted to be wrapped up by the first quarter of next year.

Batbold said he was hoping the investment deal could be finalised during the coming parliamentary session to allow for the listing of Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi before elections next year.

"We are trying to list next year. The government, parliament and the national security council -- all these bodies need to approve these processes," said the soft-spoken Batbold.

"Realistically, we would like to have this by the end of the first quarter or the beginning of the second."

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) and Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) were hired to manage the offering of Tavan Tolgoi.

With no resources of their own, Japan and South Korea are desperate to get a slice of Tavan Tolgoi and a string of their trading firms have partnered with Russian Railways to form a consortium bidding for the project.

China's Shenhua Energy (1088.HK), U.S. Peabody Energy BTU.N, Brazil's Vale VALES.SA and Luxembourg's ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) are also in the running.

Batbold said the government would consider the proposals in terms of value-add to its own economy, but it also needs to consider the political interests of its neighbours.

"It is not easy but we are trying to get the best deal that will make all partners happy."

