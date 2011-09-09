BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses FY net profit drops 20.6 mln euros
* FY rental income 45.3 million euros ($48.48 million) versus 46.1 euros million year ago
September 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 27, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6 bp
Reoffer price 99.886
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 9 bp
Payment Date September 16, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BOfA Merrill Lynch & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0618580590
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it has raised about $7 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $7 million - SEC filing Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kI6sLW)
AMMAN, Feb 8 A consortium of Arab and Jordanian investors led by Arab Bank Chairman Sabih al Masri has bought a 20 percent stake in Arab Bank Group for $1.12 billion, the bank said on Wednesday.