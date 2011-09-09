September 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 27, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6 bp

Reoffer price 99.886

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 9 bp

Payment Date September 16, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BOfA Merrill Lynch & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0618580590

Data supplied by International Insider.