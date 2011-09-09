(Follows alerts)

* Bernstein cuts price target to $31 from $35

* Canaccord lowers to $25 from $32, UBS to $28 from $32

* Susquehanna reduces to $35 from $37

* S&P Equity trims by $6 to $30

Sept 9 At least five brokerages sliced their price targets on Texas Instruments TXN.N shares on Friday, a day after the chipmaker said its third-quarter earnings and revenue would be worse than already low expectations.

TI, which had already warned in July of a modest quarter, said on Thursday demand had weakened further across "a wide range of products, markets and customers." [ID:nN1E787113]

"It does represent one of the most direct indications yet of true demand weakness and may support our belief that expectations for the semiconductor industry into the end of the year may need to see further downward revision," Sanford C. Bernstein said in a note to clients.

While no outlook for the fourth quarter was offered, checks in Taiwan this week indicate double-digit revenue declines for analog are likely in computing, consumer, and communications, Canaccord Genuity said in a research report.

Shares of the company were up 2 percent at $26.26 in early trade on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5810; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TEXASINSTRUMENTS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.