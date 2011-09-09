* Q4 shr $0.38 vs $0.25 last year

* Q4 sales up more than three-fold to $60.3 mln

* Sees Q1 shr $0.26-$0.29

* Sees Q1 sales $46.8-$50.0 mln

* Shares up as much as 23 pct

(Follows alerts)

Sept 9 Fertilizer producer China Green Agriculture Inc's (CGA.N) quarterly sales jumped more than three-fold, driven mainly by its Gufeng acquisition, sending its shares up as much as 23 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the Chinese company earned $9.4 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $6.0 million, or 25 cents a share, last year.

Sales rose more than three-fold to $60.3 million.

Wholly owned subsidiary Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products contributed $40.3 million to sales. China Green had acquired Gufeng, which sells both organic and compound fertilizers, in July 2010 to expand its products line.

"Our performance at Gufeng validates our initial vision behind the acquisition calls for $750 million in net sales by fiscal year 2015," Chief Executive Li Tao said in a statement.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2012, the company projected sales of $46.8-$50.0 million, compared with sales of $39.5 million posted last year.

China Green shares, which rose as high as $5.44, pared some gains to trade up 12 percent at $4.96 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((ranjita.ganesan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S +91 080 4135 5800; Reuters messaging: ranjita.ganesan.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINAGREENAGRICULTURE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.