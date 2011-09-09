* ChaPaVe Partners entity untraceable

* Offer for 1.5 mln shares at $40 per share

* Shares up as much as 6 percent

By Rachana Khanzode

Sept 9 Travelzoo Inc (TZOO.O) said it was not aware of any bid from an entity known as ChaPaVe Partners, whose statement that it planned a tender offer for up to 1.5 million Travelzoo shares sent the travel deal operator's shares up 6 percent on Friday.

"We have not had any contact with this company and cannot comment on this matter," Travelzoo Chief Executive Chris Loughlin said in an email response to Reuters.

The press release from ChaPaVe that carried the offer to pick up Travelzoo stock at $40 per share was riddled with unreachable or dead links.

The website (www.chapave.com) listed was inactive, and a registry look up showed that the site was registered on Aug. 22. The phone number listed was registered to a New Jersey lawyer named William R Rankin.

Shares of the company were trading up 4 percent at $33.59 on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anthony Kurian)

((rachana.khanzode@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: rachana.khanzode.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.