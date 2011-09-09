Sept 9 Barclays gave private equity player Apollo Global Management (APO.N) and KKR & Co (KKR.N) its highest rating, and said the alternative asset management industry would receive more funds from investors as they can offer high returns.

Barclays expects hedge funds and private equity managers to benefit from an influx of money from pension funds looking for higher yields than traditional securities can deliver, to cover rising costs of retirement obligations.

The brokerage expects cash earnings from realizations of portfolio investments to rise and likely exceed the absolute level of economic net income -- a measure of profitability used by the companies -- during the next part of the cycle.

The brokerage started Apollo Global with a price target of $26 and KKR with a price target of $22.

However, it reduced its price targets on Blackstone's (BX.N) stock by $3 to $20 and on Och Ziff Capital's (OZM.N) shares by $1 to $17.

Shares of Apollo Global were up 3 percent at $11.61 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of KKR, Blackstone and Och Ziff were down about 2 percent each.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((jochelle.mendonca@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: jochelle.mendonca.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: APOLLO/RESEARCH BARCLAYS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.