SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Tiger Airways has named Andrew David as chief executive of its troubled Australian unit from October 17 ahead of current CEO Tony Davis's departure from the company.

David was chief operating officer at Virgin Blue from February 2005 to November 2010, Tiger said in a statement.

The airline has made a series of management changes since its Australian busness was hit in July by an almost six-week flight suspension due to safety issues. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom)