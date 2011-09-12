(The following story was in IFR Asia magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication, on Sept. 10.)

By John Weavers and Nethelie Wong

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (IFR) - The trials and tribulations of BP in the US in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon disaster - not to mention other difficulties in Russia - led to the oil giant's taking a fresh interest in the Asia Pacific. And that interest is not just about oil, but also capital markets.

Given the deepening economic outperformance of the region, it should come as no surprise to see BP turn to Asia to raise funds. That move gathered pace last week via a Dim Sum debut, while an inaugural Kangaroo issue can be only a matter of time.

"BP has recovered ground in the US dollar market, following its media mauling in the aftermath of the Gulf spill disaster, but it is wise to diversify its investor base in the event of any future closure of the US and/or Euro markets. This can be achieved by building up its reputation and track record in other bond markets," said one Sydney-based syndication manager.

The A2/A/A rated energy colossus priced its first offshore renminbi bond in Hong Kong on September 7, with the Rmb700m (US$108m) Reg S three-year printing at 1.70% - the low-end of the revised 1.70%-1.75% guidance.

HSBC and Standard Chartered were joint bookrunners for only the fourth offshore renminbi issue from a European corporate and the first from a non-domestic issuer in the oil and gas sector.

The size of the issue was limited by the needs of BP's domestic Chinese business.

Meanwhile, the world's third-largest energy firm, and fourth-largest company in terms of revenue, has been busy updating Australian investors through a non-deal roadshow.

This may well lead to BP's debut Kangaroo offering, according to fund managers, who attended the meetings.

ANZ and UBS arranged the roadshow, which centred on a potential five-year fixed-rate bond from a yet-to-be-rated MTN programme.

As far as levels are concerned there was some price discovery to be done.

"It is well known where BP prices globally and this will provide the starting point. Investors will also look to secure some of the benefits of the cross-currency pick-up BP would get in swapping from Aussie into US dollars," said Stephen Maher, head of debt markets research at Macquarie Group.

The basis has moved against Kangaroo issuance in recent weeks from 15bp-20bp down to 8bp. That still provides a modest pick-up over the US dollar curve, but whether or not it will be sufficient to tempt BP is open to debate.

The fact that BP's US dollar 3.2% 2016s trades around 110bp over three-month US Libor suggests the fair value international secondary level for an Australian dollar five-year is about 118bp over three-month BBSW.

Even if a sizable new issue premium is added, this would not be attractive to local investors, who can point to Single A corporate issuers in the domestic bond market like Telstra whose 2016 bonds were quoted at 157bp over swaps last Friday.

However, Maher stressed that funds would welcome the additional diversity that BP would provide in a market where financials dominate.

As a result, expectations are that a BP five-year Kangaroo should be able to price inside the local curves of Australian Single A rated corporations, according to syndication desks not involved in the transaction.