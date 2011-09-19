HONG KONG, Sept 19 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending September 16.

SEPTEMBER 16

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm Carlyle will buy Japan's N.I.C. Corp , which provides medical administrative and staffing services, for 11.5 billion yen ($149 million) as it targets mid-sized Japanese firms. .

SEPTEMBER 15

RRJ CAPITAL, the newly formed $2.4 billion Asian private equity firm, and a unit of Hong Kong's Cheung Kong conglomerate has invested $80 million in AAB, a Chinese maker of baby diapers, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

SOUTH KOREAN financial regulators will review whether to approve an agreed $4.1 billion deal by Hana Financial Group to buy Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) from U.S. fund Lone Star after a final court ruling on KEB's top shareholder, a top regulator said.

SEPTEMBER 14

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP's Ben Jenkins, a senior managing director and the firm's former top Asia dealmaker, is leaving Blackstone and returning to New York after four years in the region, two sources said.

THE Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, is ramping up its private equity activities after a relatively subdued period over the past two years, sources familiar with the fund's plans said.

JAPANESE PRIVATE equity firm Tokio Marine Capital has hired Citigroup to advise on the sale of generic drug company Showa Yakuhin Kako Co, Basis Point reported.

SEPTEMBER 13

A FUND managed by JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to invest about $400 million in India's SKIL Infrastructure for a stake of just under 20 percent.

SEPTEMBER 10

PRIVATE EQUITY-backed cleantech firm Frac Tech International wants to raise up to $1.15 billion in an initial offering of stock that will give investors a chance to back the booming development of oil and gas resources through hydraulic fracturing. (Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)