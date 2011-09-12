* Cuts S&P 500 index .SPX year-end target to 1,250 from 1,390

* Cuts technology sector to "market weight" from "overweight"

* Cuts industrials to "underweight" from "overweight"

* Cuts energy and materials to "underweight" from "market weight"

* Raises utilities, consumer sectors to "overweight"

Sept 12 Wells Fargo cut its year-end target on the S&P 500 index .SPX as it expects continued malaise in the economy, and said that corporate growth in the second half of 2011 was on shaky ground.

The brokerage said a downside risk to stocks was the main concern and cut its ratings on the technology, industrials, and energy and materials sectors.

With the market awaiting monetary and fiscal policy changes, industrial cyclicals and commodity-sensitive segments were mostly likely to bear the brunt of recession fears, the brokerage said in a note to clients.

"The gridlock witnessed from the debt ceiling debates portends a contentious climate regarding the Obama jobs bill," analyst Gina Martin Adams said.

"The distractions of an election in 2012 will likely only add to problems emanating from Washington, ultimately increasing uncertainty and weighing on risk assets."

The brokerage said weak second-quarter earnings for banks, capital markets and insurance companies may be an ominous sign for future quarters as well.

Regulatory and legal costs could also prove to a drag on the earnings of the financial sector earnings, Well Fargo said, but maintained its "underweight" rating.

"As financials tend to lead profit trends in the S&P 500, recent news from the sector may suggest difficult quarters ahead for non-financials," analyst Adams said.

However, the brokerage said margin pressure at consumer companies had eased and raised its ratings on consumer sectors to "overweight."

