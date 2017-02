(Follows alerts)

Sept 12 Canada's Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd said it has reduced its fourth-quarter monthly dividend by about 29 percent to ward off lower oil prices.

The company reduced the monthly dividend rate from C$0.14 a common share to C$0.10 per common share.

The shares of the company closed at C$15.37 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)