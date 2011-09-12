September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 4, 2015
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 107.35
Payment Date September 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling, 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0276331377
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)