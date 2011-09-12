September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 4, 2015

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 107.35

Payment Date September 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling, 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0276331377

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)