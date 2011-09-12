Sept 12 Micron Technologies (MU.O) shares rose as much as 6 percent after UBS added the chipmaker to its "most preferred" list based on an expected bottoming in DRAM memory chip pricing.

The brokerage expects Micron -- the only U.S.-based manufacturer of DRAM modules -- to gain from production cuts at Asian rivals.

UBS, which has a "buy" rating on shares of Micron, sees a possible trough in pricing of DRAM -- Dynamic Random Access Memory, used as primary memory in PCs -- as early as the second-half of September.

Micron, which competes with Japan-based Elpida Memory 6665.T and South Korea's Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS), currently trades below trough levels seen during the 2008-09 recession, implying relatively limited downside if the macro economy further weakens, UBS said.

In 2010, DRAM accounted for about 60 percent of Micron's $8.48 billion annual sales, but falling prices and weak demand have hurt growth this year. [ID:nN1E75L25G]

Sales of PCs have grown at a slower-than-expected pace in recent quarters, as some consumers worried about a tough economy held off on large purchases, while others chose Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad and other tablets over laptops.

Micron shares, which have shed about a quarter of their value over the last three months, were up 16 cents, at $6.51 on Monday on Nasdaq. They touched a high of $6.71 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging saqib.ahmed.reuters.com@reuters.net))

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.